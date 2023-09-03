Home

After Washout Against Pakistan Due to Rain, How Can India Qualify For Asia Cup 2023 Super 4

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: India were all out for 266 runs and it looked a thriller was on hand in Pallekele but rain didn't allow a single ball to be bowled.

Pallekele: Rain played spoilsport at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy on Saturday during the India-Pakistan clash. Now, with teams having to share points, the scenario becomes a little tricky for India as Pakistan have already made it to the Super 4 despite the washout. The Babar Azam-led side beat Nepal in their opening encounter and on virtue of that win and the sharing of points from the India tie – they are through. So, how can India now make it through to the Super 4. For India as well, they have one match left and that is against Nepal. India take on Nepal on Monday at the same venue, Pallekele.

If India wins, they they sail through to the Super 4s. But in case there is a washout again, which is on the cards – what happens? India don’t have an NRR at the moment while Nepal’s stands at -4.760. And hence, even if there is a washout, India will share points with Nepal and that would be good enough for them to go through. The only way in which India may not make the Super 4s is in case they lose against Nepal and the chances of that happening is slim.

On Saturday, before the heavens opened up, India posted 266 all out in 48.5 overs after opting to bat first. Kishan (82 off 81 balls) and Pandya (87 off 90 balls) milked 138 runs for the fifth wicket stand off 141 balls to lift their side from 66 for 4 in 14.1 overs.

India, who logged a point from their opening fixture, are expected to beat Nepal on Monday and progress to the Super Four.

However, the match offered some bright points to both the teams before the soggy end.

From an Indian perspective, the performance of Kishan and Pandya will be treated as a happy portend.

They joined forces after Pakistan pacers Afridi, who accounted for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, and Haris Rauf combined to rock India’s top-order.

In a sense, it was a rather unfamiliar job for both Pandya and Kishan – batsmen who generally love to give a wallop to the bowlers.

But the conditions in Pallekele, which always had a lick of drizzle, and a high-octane bowling attack meant that the Indian pair would have to curb their shot-making instincts.

They had to be precise in the selection of each shot, and needed to be extra patient.

Afridi (4 for 35) tailed the ball in, Naseem Shah tested their awareness outside the off-stump and Rauf (3 for 58) pounded in those heavy balls, but the Indian duo soaked in all those tough moments.

The boundaries and big shots were not easy to come by but Pandya and Kishan pushed the board ahead with singles and their 50-run partnership came in just 52 balls.

Pandya was happy to play the second fiddle Kishan during their fifth wicket alliance.

This was the first time the left-hander was batting below the No. 4 slot in his career, and he didn’t show any signs of nerves.

That Pakistan captain opted to give a longer spell to his spinners – Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman – also played its part in Kishan getting settled in the middle.

