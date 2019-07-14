Nottinghamshire vs Surrey: India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came to the party with the ball at Trent Bridge as he scalped six wickets to bundle out Surrey for 240 runs. The offie finished with figures of 6-69 off 33 overs. Ashwin was looking on top of his game as he was confident to try what he wanted and on most occasions it paid off.

After electing to bat first, the visitors lost Ryan Patel early after a slow start. Ashwin sent both the openers packing as he also got Rory Burns.

Here are videos of Ashwin’s wickets at Trent Bridge in the County match:

HIGHLIGHTS | Ashwin accounts for Surrey. Watch the best moments from day one as the India spinner showed his class at Trent Bridge 👉 https://t.co/TwkxK27oUh#NottsvSur pic.twitter.com/iMcOorrFPu — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 14, 2019

REPLAY | You know you’ve been done by a good delivery when you get a sympathetic tap from @Mull05 on your way off. #NottsvSur live stream 👉 https://t.co/4HoHPEL4Wj pic.twitter.com/ox0f6nKq2o — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 13, 2019

Despite being a regular in the Indian test squad, Ashwin has been overlooked for the limited overs selection for quite some time now. After the final of ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, the off-spinner has not been seen in the coloured jersey for the Indian team. As the Indian team went for the World Cup, Ashwin decided to ply his trade in County Cricket and joined Nottinghamshire, where he is expected to play six of the last seven matches of the season. With his figure of 6/69, the bowler has now taken his wicket tally to 17 in just three matches.

Also, the is second County stint for the offie after playing for Worcestershire in 2017 season. His test teammates Ajinkya Rahaneand Cheteshwar Pujara are also their playing in England’s domestic format. Apparently, Rahane scored a century for Hampshire on his county debut.