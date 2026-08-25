After Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando, THIS star player has been REPRIMANDED by ICC in middle of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Three cricketers including Yashasvi Jaiswal have already been sanctioned by the ICC in the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test in Colombo.

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ICC have reprimanded Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 2nd Test: The second Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo has been a heated affair after the first three days of play. Shubman Gill’s Team India hold the edge after piling up 503 for 9 and restricting the Lankans to 216 for 7 at team time on the third day.

But players from both sides have been handed sanctions in the three days so far. After the second day, Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lankan pacer Asitha Fernando were both fined 25 per cent of their match fees after their ill-tempered confrontation on the opening day. The two cricketers were also handed one demerit point each for their indiscretions.

On the third day, a third cricketer joined the list of cricketers reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was on Tuesday reprimanded and handed one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on the second day’s play in the 2nd Test.

The ICC said in a statement that Jayasuriya had been found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to the ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match’.

It was the first offence for the left-arm spinner during a 24-month period, the governing body said in a statement. “Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has become the third player to be sanctioned for an incident during the second ICC World Test Championship contest against India after he was hit with an official reprimand following his dismissal in his side’s first innings,” the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has received an official reprimand and 1 demerit point from the ICC. ​The sanction follows a Level 1 breach of Article 2.2 (abuse of cricket/ground equipment) after he struck the boundary wedges with his bat following his… pic.twitter.com/BbHFZnuZB6 — Hemant Bhavsar (@hemantbhavsar86) August 25, 2026

Jayasuriya, who was adjudged out leg-before off India spinner Manav Suthar on the final ball of the second day’s play, hit the boundary wedges with his bat while walking back to the dressing room. He was also seen throwing his gloves in the dressing room.

The 34-year-old spinner admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft. Jayasuriya had claimed 132 wickets in 24 Tests before the Colombo game for Sri Lanka at an average of 31.48. He picked up 7 wickets for 152 runs in the first Test in Galle last week.

Jayasuriya was largely ineffective in the first innings, claiming 2 for 132 in 42 overs. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fees and handed one demerit point each for an on-field altercation on Day 1 of the Colombo Test.