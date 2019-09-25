Neighbours Sri Lanka have once again came to the rescue for cricketing powerhouse India as they agree to participate in a three-match T20I series during the month of January in 2020. In the wake of Zimbabwe’s suspension by ICC, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited the Islanders for a short T20I tourney keeping in mind the next year’s T20 World Cup.

The first T20 will be played in Guwahati on January 5, followed by the second match in Indore on January 7. Pune will host the third and final match on January 10.

“In the wake of Zimbabwe’s suspension by the ICC, the BCCI invited Sri Lanka to participate in a three-match T20 series. Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed their participation,” read a BCCI statement.

The world body of cricket – International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe Cricket on July 18 with immediate effect, saying that the Full Member had failed to prevent government intervention in the administration of sport in the country. The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in London.

“The ICC Board unanimously decided that the Full Member had failed to fulfil their obligation to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its administration for cricket,” an ICC statement read.

Zimbabwe Cricket will not receive ICC funding and the country’s teams will not be allowed to participate in ICC events until the suspension is lifted.

India recently played South Africa in a T20I series, which ended 1-1 after the first match was washed out. Virat Kohli and Co. will now take on the Proteas in a three-Test series starting October 2 in Visakhapatnam.