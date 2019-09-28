Former U-19 coach Rahul Dravid feels ‘age fraud’ is detrimental to the health of Indian cricket. Speaking to TOI, Dravid, the current director at The National Cricket Academy said the onus is on authorities to clamp down on the menace. Dravid said this while attending the 89th edition of the Times Cricket Shield sponsored by Sharp, at the sprawling BKC MCA lounge in Mumbai.

“It is up to the maidan secretaries, the owners of the office teams, the club teams to ensure that this does not happen,” Dravid said during his 15-minute speech.

During his speech, Dravid spoke of how state teams flout rules and not end up being successful at the senior level.

“Age fraud leads to an erosion of culture,” Dravid said. “It leads to a scenario where a lot of talented boys don’t get to play when they should actually be playing,” he said that it is up to the state bodies to ensure a more holistic approach while dealing with junior cricket.

The former India captain also said that young cricketers should not get burdened by the pressures of getting selected as not everyone gets to play Ranji Trophy or for the national side or a contract. He felt young cricketers should focus on enjoying the game. He feels if one is always thinking about selection, he/she will not be able to enjoy the game.

Dravid is one of the most decorated cricketers to have represented India. In his career, Dravid achieved many feats like becoming the first Indian cricketer to bag the coveted Test Player of the Year and Cricketer of the Year in 2004.