Ageless wonder as one can call him, 85-year-old Cecil Wright, who once played with the likes of Sir Garfield Sobers, Wes Hall, Joel Garner and Sir Vivian Richards, has finally decided to hang his boots. He might not be remembered alongside the many greats that the West Indies have produced but he has surely outclassed them all with his career, spanning more than 60 years, which has seen him play more than 20 lakh matches and take 7000 wickets.

The pacer represented Barbados at one point of his career and bowled to the great Wes Hall. However, he never made it to the West Indies colour as he had moved to England to pursue his career in country cricket. In 1959 he played for Crompton in the Central Lancashire League and three years later decided to permanently stay back after meeting his wife Enid there. At one stage of his 60-year career, he has the record of taking an astonishing amount of 538 wickets in just five seasons at a brilliant average of 27.

Speaking about his longevity to the Daily Mirror, who estimated the total number of matches Wright has featured in his illustrious career, he said himself could never figure out the reason behind that. “I wish I knew the reason for my longevity, but I couldn’t tell you what it is,” Wright added. However, he suggested that it could be his love for traditional Lancashire food and not drinking much alcohol, except an odd beer or two.

He further spoke about his love for the game and said the never liked to sit still. Although, he did admit that he uses his age as an excuse to miss training on some odd days. “And I keep fit, although these days I use my age as an excuse to miss training. I find keeping active helps to ease aches and pains. I don’t like to sit still and watch TV, I would rather have a walk or potter about in the garage,” said Wright.

This ageless cricketer, who’s affectionately known as ‘Cec’, will play his last cricket match on September 7, 2019, for Uppermill against the Pennie League side Springhead.