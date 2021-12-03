Kolkata: The fate of India’s upcoming tour of South Africa amid the trepidation triggered by new COVID-19 variant Omicron will be addressed when the BCCI holds its 90th Annual General Meeting here on Saturday to discuss a host of other issues as well.Also Read - Dignified Exit For Ishant Sharma? Minor Hamstring Strain Paves Way For Ajinkya Rahane's Selection in Rainbow Nation

In BCCI’s 24 point agenda, point (T) pertains to “Update on Future Tours Programme’ and under this provision the discussion can happen.

Here are the 9 Important Pointers To Be Discussed In The BCCI AGM Meeting:

India’s Tour of South Africa: The emergence of Omicron, which is said to spread faster than the earlier Delta variant, in multiple countries including India has triggered widespread alarm all over the world. Taking that into account, the Board members would certainly deliberate long on the issue which has now emerged as the priority with less than a week left for the team’s departure. Date Announcement of IPL Mega Auction: The eight Indian Premier League franchises have already released their players’ retention list and all eyes will now be on the 2022 mega auction, the date of which could be announced during the AGM. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new teams for IPL 2022 and they can now pick three target players ahead of the auction. The approval status of the CVC Capital Partners: There could also be a discussion on the approval status of the CVC Capital Partners who courted controversy after buying the Ahmedabad franchise. Poor Outing in World T20: The 24-point agenda in the AGM also includes the team’s poor showing in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in the UAE, matters related to the National Cricket Academy, and renewal of selectors’ contract among others. NCA Appointments To Be Ratified: Dravid’s former teammate VVS Laxman is the new National Cricket Academy head and his appointment with that of other NCA staff, notable among them being former Australia and England bowling coach Troy Cooley’s appointment will be ratified. Two representatives of the general body and one representative of the Indian Cricketers Association in the IPL Governing Council would be appointed. Re-Election of IPL Chairman: Brijesh Patel, the chairman of IPL and Khairul Jamal (Mamon) Majumdar are set to be re-elected while Pragyan Ojha will continue as player’s representative. Various standing committees to be elected. The appointment of Cricket and Standing Committees will also happen as it has not been in existence for the longest time. One can expect a big name to head the cricket committee.

