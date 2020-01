Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Auckland Hearts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Preliminary Final AH-W vs OS-W of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20 at Eden Park Outer Oval: In the preliminary final of Women’s Super Smash 2019-20, Auckland Hearts will host Otago Sparks at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on Thursday. Both Auckland and Otago second and third position respectively in the league stages having won six matches apiece. Hearts and Sparks clashed twice in the first round of the tournament where the Auckland team came on the top both times. However, the Hearts have won only two of their last six matches and will be hoping to get back into winning ways at the right time.

TOSS: The toss between Auckland Hearts Women and Otago Sparks Women will take place at 8.10 AM (IST).

Time: 8.40 AM IST.

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Natasha van Tilburg

Batters – Katie Perkins, Bella James, Regina Lilii

All-Rounders – Arlene Kelly, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anna Peterson (C), Suzie Bates (VC)

Bowlers – Hannah Darlington, Bella Armstrong, Emma Black

AH-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Hearts: Lauren Down, Anna Peterson (C), Katie Perkins, Saachi Shahri, Holly Huddleston, Bella Armstrong, Natasha van Tilburg (WK), Arlene Kelly, Regina Lilii, Amie Hucker, Fran Jonas.

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates, Millie Cowan, Katey Martin (C & WK), Hayley Jensen, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Hannah Darlington, Bella James, Sophie Gray, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw.

AH-W vs OS-W SQUADS

Otago Sparks: Suzie Bates (C), Millie Cowan, Ella Brown, Sophie Oldershaw, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Gray, Lisa Griffith, Bhagya Herath, Eden Carson, Bella James, Katey Martin, Hayley Jensen, Emma Black.

Auckland Hearts: Tariel Lamb, Regina Lilii, Roz McNeill, Anna Peterson (C), Bella Armstrong, Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins, Jesse Prasad, Saachi Shahri, Natasha van Tilburg.

