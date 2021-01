AHL vs HLL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Saudi Arabian League

Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Hilal Saudi Dream11 Team Prediction Saudi Arabian League – Football Tips For Today's Football Match AHL vs HLL at Jeddah, King Abdullah Sports City: Al-Ahli Saudi will play host to Al-Hilal Saudi in their next match of Saudi Arabian League tonight at the Jeddah, King Abdullah Sports City, Al Malaz, Riyadh. The Saudi Arabian League AHL vs HLL match will kick-off at 5.50 PM IST. Al-Ahli Saudi have played 12 games so far, in which they have won seven games, tied one game and lost four. In the past match, Al-Ahli Saudi played against the team Al-Qadisiyah and lost by scoring a single goal while the opponent team scored thrice. On the other hand, Al-Hilal Saudi are table toppers of the league standings with seven wins out of the 12 games they had played this season. With 25 points under their belt, Hilal are yet to suffer their second defeat of the season and are now looking to keep up the winning momentum.

Kick-Off Time: The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Ahli Saudi and Al-Hilal Saudi will start at 10:40 PM IST.

Venue: Jeddah, King Abdullah Sports City.

AHL vs HLL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Habib Al-Wotayan

Defenders- Mohamed Al-Breik, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdullah Hassoun (VC), Mohammed Al-Fatil

Midfielders- Mohamed Kanno, Samuel Owusu, A. Ghareeb, Marko Marin

Forwards- Sebastian Giovinco, Bafetimbi Gomis (C)

Al-Ahli Saudi (AHL) – Key Players

Abdullah Hassoun

Mohammed Al-Fatil

Marko Marin

Abdulrahman Ghareeb

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL) – Key Players

Habib Al-Watyan

Mohamed Al-Breik

Yasser Al-Shahrani

Bafetimbi Gomis

Al-Ahli Saudi: M.Al Owais, Abdullah Hassoun, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Marko Marin, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Samuel Owusu, Omar Al-Somah, Lucas Lima, Driss Fettouhi, Yousef Al-Harbi, Muhannad Asiri.

Al-Hilal Saudi: Habib Al-Watyan, Mohamed Al-Breik, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Mohamed Kanno, André Carrillo, Bafetimbi Gomis, Sebastian Giovinco, Jang Hyun-Soo, Ali Al-Buhaili, Salem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri.

AHL vs HLL SQUADS

Al-Hilal Saudi (HLL): Bafetimbi Gomis, Omar Kharbin, Luciano Vietto, Turki Al-Mutairi, André Carrillo, Sebastian Giovinco, Gustavo Cuéllar, Salem Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Ateef, Hattan Bahebri, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Fwaz Altryes, Mansor Al-Beshe, Nawaf Sharahili, Hamad Al Abdan, Mohammed Al-Qunaian, Mansour Al Bishi, Yasir Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Hyun Soo Jang, Ali Al-Boleahi, Amiri Kurdi, Mohammed Jahfali, Madallah Al-Olayan, Muteb Almufarrij, Bakr Eissa, Mohammed Al-Konaideri, Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Abdullah Al-Jadani, Nawaf Al-Ghamdi, Habib Al-Wutaian, Abdullah Al Bishi, Ahmed Al Jubaya.

Al-Ahli Saudi (AHL): Omar Al-Somah, Muhannad Asiri, Haitham Asiri, Firas Al-Ghamdi, Othman Alhajj, Albassas Ahmad, Hassan Hashim Al Ali, Faisal Al-Anasari, Alexandru Mitriță, Marko Marin, Samuel Owusu, Ljubomir Fejsa, Driss Fettouhi, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Salman Al-Muwashar, Hussain Al Moqahwi, Mohammed Al-Majhad, Nouh Al-Mousa, Ali Al-Asmari, Sultan Mandash, Yousef Alharbi, Nouh Almousa, Manaf Abou Yabes, Hassan Al Qaid, Fahad Magrshi, Ziyad Aljohani, Abdulaziz Noor, Bader Al-Juhani, Badr Monshi, Lucas Lima, Abdulbaset Al-Hindi, Hussein Al Sulaimani, Motaz Hawsawi, Mohammed Al-Khabrani, Hassoun, Saeed Al Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Fatil, Talal Al-Absi, Albssas Mohammad, Yazeed Al Bakr, Hani Al-Subayani, Ahmad Al Shaikh, Ahmed Al-Nakhli, Mohammed Al-Owais, Yasser Al-Mosailem, Mohammed Al Yami, Ayman Al Hussaini, Abdulrahman Al Sanbi, Faris Khareemy, Ousman Yaya Alhadj.

