Not for the first time and it will not be the last, fans are once again comparing Ahmed Shahzad with India skipper Virat Kohli. The Pakistani top-order batsman who has not made it to the World Cup 2019 squad, took to Twitter to share his latest workout video. He flaunted his abs and fans were delighted with his fitness. Looks like the video has been well-timed, now that Pakistan has been defeated by India. Fans were angry with the fitness levels shown by the Pakistani team. “Life demands sacrifice on every step you take towards your goal!! It’s you who have to decide whether you going to close ur eyes to it or take it as another challenge. Love the poem which Ali is listening in the back ground. Eating sugar Hell No Mama,” read his tweet.

It’s you who have to decide whether you going to close ur eyes to it or take it as another challenge. Love the poem which Ali is listening in the back ground Eating sugar Hell No Mama pic.twitter.com/byEMfLbuds — Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 17, 2019

Here is how fans compared him with Kohli:

Lean physique, Six Pack, pumped chest – Ahmad Shahzad truly deserves to be called as Virat Kohli for this transformation!! — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) June 17, 2019

You actually have attitude problems, thought you’re “something” after a couple of good knocks and that pride made you pay. Kohli is a whole opposite lot, at first he had the same problems but now he has not just improved himself as a batsman but as an individual too. follow him? — عمر مروت (@PakhaiirRaghaly) June 18, 2019

China ka virat kohli — Irfan Awan (@Hillarious_iffi) June 17, 2019

Bara faida utha re ho mokay ka… Yah Virat kohli ko jawab dia hai — ! (@RabiaAfzal13) June 17, 2019

Meanwhile, after the loss to India, Pakistan needs to climb a mountain to make the semi-finals. India, on the other hand, looks good to make it. India will next play Afghanistan on June 22.