Not for the first time and it will not be the last, fans are once again comparing Ahmed Shahzad with India skipper Virat Kohli. The Pakistani top-order batsman who has not made it to the World Cup 2019 squad, took to Twitter to share his latest workout video. He flaunted his abs and fans were delighted with his fitness. Looks like the video has been well-timed, now that Pakistan has been defeated by India. Fans were angry with the fitness levels shown by the Pakistani team. “Life demands sacrifice on every step you take towards your goal!! It’s you who have to decide whether you going to close ur eyes to it or take it as another challenge. Love the poem which Ali is listening in the back ground. Eating sugar Hell No Mama,” read his tweet.
Here is how fans compared him with Kohli:
Meanwhile, after the loss to India, Pakistan needs to climb a mountain to make the semi-finals. India, on the other hand, looks good to make it. India will next play Afghanistan on June 22.