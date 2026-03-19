Home

Sports

THIS Pakistan star criticizes his own league PSL and hails the IPL, says Look at...

THIS Pakistan star criticizes his own league PSL and hails the IPL, says ‘Look at…’

Ex-Pakistan player slams the PSL and applauds IPL. Take a look and read the full story.

Former Pakistan player slams PSL and hail IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) are set to begin at the end of March. The IPL will begin on March 28th and PSL will begin on March 26th.

Ahmed Shehzad praises IPL, criticises PSL

Ahead of both the tournaments, former Pakistan player and one of the finest batters of all time, Ahmed Shehzad made a bold statement and explained how the Indian Premier League (IPL) is far better than Pakistan Super League (PSL).

A video of former Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad is getting viral on social media. In the video, the former Pakistan batter says that the Indian Premier League features top international stars, which makes it highly competitive. On the other hand, he claims that the Pakistan Super League mostly includes retired players and commentators.

Shehzad highlights key difference between PSL and IPL

“Then you look at their IPL, where big superstars from all over the world come and play heavy matches, they put in a lot of effort. They try to outdo each other. They try to outdo each other. They try to outdo each other. They put in a lot of effort and fight to get better contracts next year. There’s a competitiveness that comes with the IPL that your PSL doesn’t have,” Ahmed Shehzad said.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Or it was there in the beginning, but not in the last three or four years. You have the same retired players commentating. They are your brands. You invest in them. I think that’s the reason. I don’t need to talk about the PSL any more than that, what the reason is,” he added.

Ahmed Shahzad said, “There’s a reason why IPL is better than PSL. They’ve got many superstars in their league who make the league competitive. Meanwhile PSL hires retired players and commentators and makes them superstars which doesn’t make the league competitive.” pic.twitter.com/R7mVaGQTbG — Abdullah. (@Abdullahh_56) March 19, 2026

Ahmed Shehzad slams Pakistan team after ODI series loss to Bangladesh

However, Ahmed Shehzad also blasted the Pakistan team and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi for their heavy loss to Bangladesh in an ODI series, “Such is the audacity (of the players) that even today, they are not ready to admit that we are responsible. Not a single one of those players. Even today, they play the blame game. Even today, their ego is such that it isn’t breaking. So weak is the Pakistan Cricket Board now,” he said.

“Whenever you talk about any player, they start spinning stories. I have never seen the Pakistan Cricket Board this weak in my life, as weak as this PCB is. They have power, right? But in their decision-making, they appear to be kneeling before their players. This PCB can’t do anything. The work they were supposed to do — bringing in new faces — they didn’t. What they do is, after every event, they try to pull a new trick, but the public has now caught their pattern,” Shehzad added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.