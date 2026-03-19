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Former Pakistan star slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi after ODI series loss to Bangladesh

Former Pakistan star slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi after ODI series loss to Bangladesh

Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan team after their loss to Bangladesh in the ODI series.

Ex-Pakistan star slams Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan got brutally thrashed by their rivals Bangladesh in the ODI series. However, the visitors lost the series 2-1.

Ahmed Shehzad criticises Pakistan team and Mohsin Naqvi after ODI loss to Bangladesh

After this shameful defeat, former Pakistan player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Ahmed Shehzad, who is known for his explosive batting performance. Shehzad took a big dig at the Pakistan team and also criticized Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Mohsin Naqvi.

Adding on, Ahmed Shehzad reflected on the team’s defeat and blasted the Board for their poor decision and giving excessive chances to some specific players despite having bad form. He also said that this decision also hurt the team’s overall performance.

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“The calibre of your players is not at that level, which was built up as a brand by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 and 7 years ago. These 6-8 boys… they are also the face of the PSL. They are also the face of our Pakistan team. Will they change Pakistan’s destiny?” Shehzad said on his YouTube channel.

“You provided all the sponsorships to those boys, endorsed them, and invested money in them. You gave them captaincies in the PSL, right? You made them the thumb of the Pakistan team. You handed over the entire Pakistan cricket team to those 6 boys and their agents. And what have they done now? The fire they have lit in the jungle, the fun and parties they have had, the pockets they have filled, the enjoyment they have had… they haven’t given Pakistan any wins by doing so,” he added.

Ahmed Shehzad slams Pakistan players for not taking responsibility

Ahmed Shehzad criticised Pakistan players for not taking responsibility for the recent losses. He also said that the PCB is currently “kneeling before the players.”

“Such is the audacity (of the players) that even today, they are not ready to admit that we are responsible. Not a single one of those players. Even today, they play the blame game. Even today, their ego is such that it isn’t breaking. So weak is the Pakistan Cricket Board now,” he said.

“Whenever you talk about any player, they start spinning stories. I have never seen the Pakistan Cricket Board this weak in my life, as weak as this PCB is. They have power, right? But in their decision-making, they appear to be kneeling before their players. This PCB can’t do anything. The work they were supposed to do — bringing in new faces — they didn’t. What they do is, after every event, they try to pull a new trick, but the public has now caught their pattern,” Shehzad added.

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