Home

Sports

Ahmedabad Hotel Tariff Skyrockets To Rs 1L Ahead of India-Australia World Cup Final

Ahmedabad Hotel Tariff Skyrockets To Rs 1L Ahead of India-Australia World Cup Final

The ICC ODI World Cup final countdown has reached a fever pitch, especially for cricket enthusiasts eager to witness India's showdown against Australia in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Indian team celebrate a wicket at the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad, Nov 16: The ICC ODI World Cup final countdown has reached a fever pitch, especially for cricket enthusiasts eager to witness India’s showdown against Australia in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Trending Now

However, fans face unexpected hurdles in their efforts to be part of this historic moment.

You may like to read

Basic accommodations now come with a hefty price tag of Rs 10,000 per night, while luxury hotels are charging close to Rs 1 lakh for a night’s stay in the city.

Flight prices have also soared, showing a 200-300 per cent increase for round-trip tickets to Ahmedabad. Flights from Delhi on the eve of the final now cost Rs 15,000.

Securing accommodation and tickets has become a herculean challenge. Following the announcement of World Cup schedule, fans were met with a surge in flight costs and exorbitant hotel tariff. The situation worsened as India secured their spot in the final, with hotel prices in Ahmedabad skyrocketing.

This is not the first time cricket has caused such a stir in the city.

A similar scenario had unfolded for the India-Pakistan match on October 15, when hotel tariff touched new heights.

Online platforms like Booking.com, MakeMyTrip, and Agoda have witnessed a significant spike in searches for stays in Ahmedabad, mirroring the demand seen during the India-Pakistan clash.

The final batch of match tickets, which went on sale on November 13, sold out rapidly. The cheapest ticket, available on BookMyShow, was priced at Rs 10,000.

The Men in Blue’s remarkable unbeaten streak in the tournament has only added to the anticipation surrounding the final, turning it into a once-in-a-lifetime event for cricket fans nationwide.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.