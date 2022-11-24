Ahmedabad Marathon Returns With Its 6th Edition, To Encourage Donations For Welfare Of Armed Forces

Ahmedabad Marathon is also oranising a Bib and Fitness Expo on 25 and 26 November showcasing a wide range of best-in-class fitness brands under one roof.

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad Marathon, the premier AIIMS-certified run in Ahmedabad, is set to return with its sixth edition on Sunday, 27 November 2022. The run will be flagged off by Dangal Queen Geeta Phogat, freestyle wrestler and winner of India’s first-ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games (2010); Rani Rampal, Indian women’s hockey team; Air Marshal Vikram Singh, VSM, Commanding-in-Chief, South-Western Air Command; Major General Mohit Wadhwa, General Officer Commanding; and Race Ambassador Major D P Singh, Kargil War Veteran and India’s first blade runner.

The marathon will expand its mission to support the military services of the country this year by introducing a platform for participants and public to donate any amount for the welfare of the Indian armed forces.

The funds raised will go to a number of armed forces welfare programmes by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, and institutions like specialised hospitals and rehabilitation facilities that work to improve the lives of service members who have sustained permanent injuries by providing them with viable livelihood options.

