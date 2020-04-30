The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is yet to fully pay the hosting fee for the 2018 women’s world championships, International Boxing Association (IBA) has alleged. Also Read - India to Host Asian Boxing C'ship in Nov-Dec This Year, BFI Confident of COVID-19 Storm Passing

The fresh allegations come after BFI had accused of the global boxing governing body of acting in haste after New Delhi was stripped of the 2021 men’s world championships after delay in paying hosting fee for the event. Also Read - Former World Champion Khyzhniak Elected AIBA Chairman of Athlete's Commission

However, AIBA has defended its decision claiming it was in part fuelled by an earlier delay in payment. Also Read - Fearing Coronavirus Repercussion, Indian Boxers to Reach Jordan for Asia-Olympic Qualifier Early

“The decision by AIBA was also prompted by the fact that almost two thirds of the Host Fee due by BFI for having hosted the 2018 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships remains outstanding to date, more than 18 months after the event,” the AIBA said in a statement on Wednesday night.

AIBA handed over the 2021 men’s championship, originally allotted to India in 2017, to the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Monday.

The BFI had acknowledged the delay in payment, estimated to be USD 4 million, but claims it was due to “procedural complications” arising out of the AIBA’s failure to resolve “issues” with regards to the correct account in which the money was to be transferred.

AIBA also refuted BFI’s claim claim that Serbia falls in the grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

“AIBA also disputes the reasons given by BFI for not paying their dues to AIBA. Since June 2019, Serbia is no longer on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). BFI managed to make some payments to AIBA in the course of winter 2020,” the statement read.

“In the current situation, AIBA cannot take the risk to suffer further losses caused by BFI’s failure to comply with its obligations,” it added.

AIBA has also imposed a cancellation penalty of USD 500 on the BFI, which called it “shocking and surprising”.

AIBA also rejected BFI’s claim that it had invited fresh bids for the event in December itself.

“New Delhi did not fulfil its obligations to pay the host fee as mentioned in the Host City Agreement, despite numerous reminders by AIBA and after having been offered multiple options to settle their obligations, AIBA had no choice but to terminate the contract in April 2020,” it said.

“This host fees should have been paid by BFI in summer 2018. AIBA showed a lot of patience and comprehension, agreeing on numerous successive repayment plans, which were never respected by BFI,” it added.