Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Aiden Markaram Named New Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) For IPL 2023

Aiden Markaram Named New Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) For IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad name Aiden Markaram as their new captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. 

Published: February 23, 2023 11:21 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

SRH, SRH Squad, SRH full schedule, SRH full squad, SRH captain, SRH new captain, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, SRH latest news, SRH team news, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad, Sunrisers Hyderabad schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, IPL 2023 Squads, Cricket News
Aiden Markaram

Hyderabad: The wait and the speculations are over as Sunrisers Hyderabad name Aiden Markaram as their new captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Also Read:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 23, 2023 11:21 AM IST

More Stories