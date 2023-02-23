Home

Sports

Aiden Markaram Named New Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) For IPL 2023

Aiden Markaram Named New Captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) For IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad name Aiden Markaram as their new captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Aiden Markaram

Hyderabad: The wait and the speculations are over as Sunrisers Hyderabad name Aiden Markaram as their new captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.