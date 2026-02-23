Home

Aiden Markram’s SURPRISING take after defeating India by 76 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, says ‘Drop…’

Aiden Markram speaks after defeating India by 76 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. Take a look and find out.

Aiden Markram reacts after South Africa defeat India by 76 runs

Team India got brutally dominated and thrashed by their well-known opponents South Africa by 76 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8.

Aiden Markram reacts after 76-run win over India

Reflecting on the team’s performance, captain Aiden Markram said that, “Great performance. Very different type of wicket to what we’ve had here, so great to see the boys assess that pretty early and adapt their skills to execute their plans. We’re really pumped for the bowling group. They’ve been working hard, started the comp a bit tough, but the way they rocked up tonight was a great effort,”

Markram opens up on Miller and Brevis 97-run partnership

Aiden Markram praised star players David Miller and Dewald Brevis for their 97-run partnership. “I think first and foremost was that partnership. The guys were great, put that together for us, steadied the ship and kept us in the game,”

“Conversations towards the back end were that the ball was travelling tonight, felt almost a bit spongy, so it was about finding space where we could run hard, drop the ego and take as much as we could at the back end. They bowled well up front and at the death as well, but I thought our batting through the middle was probably the difference.” he added.

Markram lauds Lungi Ngidi’s impressive spell

Markram praised Lungi Ngidi for his brilliant bowling performance, “Good effort in the field. We put two down but not for lack of effort. Against UAE we probably weren’t as connected as we’d like, but that presence and connectedness was much better today. We’re going to make mistakes, we don’t mind that as a group, so we’ll brush those aside. We feel like Lungi is a threat whenever he bowls and that he can take wickets for us in that middle phase,”

South Africa captain set to face West Indies in next Super 8 clash

Aiden Markram speaks about their next clash against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. “I think it’s the same for both teams having played each other recently. They’re a dangerous T20 side playing good cricket, so we’ll enjoy this tonight, park it, and get our minds sharp for that West Indies clash. It’s a big game for us and we don’t want to take confidence or good vibes for granted. Important to rock up on the 28th and take it on full steam ahead.”

