Home

Sports

Aiden Markram Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch During SA20 Game | WATCH VIDEO

Aiden Markram Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch During SA20 Game | WATCH VIDEO

Markram, who is a brilliant fielder, was at mid-on where he took the catch after the batter mistimed a pull shot.

Aiden Markram Catch

Cape Town: It was an evening to remember for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they beat Durban Super Giants in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing SA20 league. The Sunrisers franchise won the match comfortably by 56 runs to advance in the competition. But what stole the show was captain Aiden Markram’s stunning one-handed catch. Markram, who is a brilliant fielder, was at mid-on where he took the catch after the batter mistimed a pull shot. Markram was in the air when he took the catch. Here is the video of the catch from Markram that has sent social media on fire.

Trending Now

You may like to read

“Wasn’t much of it (team talk at halfway stage) to be honest. The team is full of characters who want to fight and I am fortunate that they were up for it today. We focus quite a lot on conditions, see what is our best chance to win and execute those plans. The wicket changed a lot before the rain and after rain. The ball was skidding on after the rain and we thought we were a few runs short at the halfway stage. It is huge, you want to be in finals, we have won it once and to do it again will be fantastic. We have had a busy week and to get an extra couple of days off will be great,” Markram said at the post-match presentation after the win.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.