New Delhi: India woke up on Tuesday to the news that FIFA has suspended AIFF “due to undue influence from third parties,” the sport’s governing body said. India football captain Sunil Chhetri had spoken about this in the past as he feared it. The suspension means that India will not be able to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30. FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression “constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.”Also Read - Bhaichung Bhutia REACTS on FIFA's Suspension on AIFF Over 'Third Party Influence'

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA said. Also Read - Sunil Chhetri May Retire After FIFA's Ban on AIFF Due to ‘Third-Party Influences’?

One day after the suspension, Supreme Court on Wednesday told the government to work on lifting of the ban. General SG Mehta appeared for the centre and he has confirmed that the government has already held talks with FIFA. Also Read - Indian Football Fans Heartbroken After FIFA Suspends AIFF Over ‘Third-Party Influences’ | SEE TWEETS

“On the request of SG Mehta, we ask Centre to take pro active role to hold the U17 World Cup and lifting of the suspension of AIFF be facilitated,” the top court said.

The case has been adjourned until Monday, August 22 as fans wait for further developments.

“Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football and at the same time I feel it’s a very harsh decision of FIFA to ban Indian football. But at the same time time I feel it’s a great opportunity for us to get our system right. It’s very important that all the stakeholders — the federation, the state associations, to come together and get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian football,” former India captain and legend Bhaichung Bhutia reacted to the same.