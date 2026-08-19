AIFF in talks to host Cape Verde in upcoming international window? Here’s what we know

The Blue Tigers could have played at least three matches in the competition, giving the players enough game time in the upcoming international window but since they ruled out, that opportunity has been ruled out

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/aiff-in-talks-to-host-cape-verde-in-upcoming-international-window-heres-what-we-know-8505179/ Copy

India vs Cape Verde. (Credits: IANS)

Days after declining the chance to feature in the first-ever ASEAN Cup organized by the international governing body, the All India Football Federation is actively exploring all the possibilities of hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup sensation Cape Verde during the September 30 to October 6 international window, a report has claimed.

The Blue Tigers are already slated to lock horns with five-time World Champions Brazil in a first-ever friendly match between the two nations on October 3 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Now, the AIFF is wanting to add another team from this year’s World Cup across the North Americas to the friendly list.

And there would be no better nation than Cape Verde, who had a breakout World Cup edition. It was their first-ever appearance at the quadrennial competition which featured 48 teams. The Island nation, which has a population of less than 6 lakhs, impressed everyone with their zeal and passion.

Also Read: BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu reveals BIG advice from Virat Kohli, he had said ‘just go out…’

They had remained undefeated throughout the group stages, securing back-to-back draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. It helped them reach the knockout rounds, which started from the Round of 32, where they met eventual runners-up Argentina.

Cape Verde literally went toe-to-toe against the Argentinians, stretching the match into extra time before an unfortunate own goal from Diney in the 111th minute confirmed the Island Nation’s exit from their first-ever FIFA World Cup campaign.

The standout performer from the team was their captain and goalkeeper Vozinha, who became an overnight social media sensation following his impressive performance in a 0-0 draw against Spain in their group opener.

Given their performance and popularity during and after the World Cup, a friendly match against them would be an ideal match for the Indian team, who might possibly face some sanctions for pulling out very late from the inaugural ASEAN cup across Southeast Asia.

The Blue Tigers could have played at least three matches in the competition, giving the players enough game time in the upcoming international window but since they ruled out, that opportunity has been ruled out. Therefore, AIFF is in talks to finalise a date for the friendly against Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6.

“The talks are on but it is yet to be finalised. But there is high probability that India will host Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6,” a source told PTI.

“The venue and date will be decided after it’s officially finalised. The modalities and deliberations are on. Hopefully, it will be finalised shortly,” the source concluded.