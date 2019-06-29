The executive meeting of All India Football Federation (AIFF), which was scheduled to happen on July 3, has now been postponed and will take place on July 9.

According to IANS reports, AIFF Vice-President Subrata Dutta confirmed the postponement of the meeting. “Yes, the meeting has been postponed to July 9,” Dutta told IANS. The road map of Indian football and the future of I-League, among other issues, are expected to be discussed at the meeting.

There has been a huge round of controversy going on after it was reported that in this executive meeting AIFF is likely to announce Indian Super League (ISL) as the top-tier league, while demoting I-League to second division.

Such a decision, feared by the I-League clubs, could throw their thousands of rising footballers’ fate into darkness and uncertainty. Seven I-League clubs, including the heavyweights Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Minerva Punjab FC, then threatened the football governing body that they will approach the court if such a decision is taken.

I-League clubs have been demanding to merge both the leagues and form a uniform league of 20 clubs, following the model of European leagues. However, the AIFF has paid no heed to this appeal. Last week, it was reported that the contract AIFF had signed with IMG-Reliance for ISL had a clause to elevate the new league to the top-division status after five years. Now that the franchise based league has completed five years, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), an IMG-Reliance subsidiary, has asked AIFF to honour the contract.