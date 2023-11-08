Home

AIFF Sacks Shaji Prabhakaran For ‘Breach Of Trust’; General-Secy Retorts: ‘Worked with 100% Honesty’ – EXCLUSIVE

Shaji Prabhakaran's sacking as AIFF General Secretary comes 14 months after he was appointed for the high-profile job replacing Kushal Das in September 2022.

Shaji Prabhakaran (R) played a massive role in Kalyan Chaubey's appointment as AIFF president in September 2022. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shaji Prabhakaran hit back at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) stating he has worked with ‘100 per cent honesty’ after the 51-year-old was sacked from the general secretary’s post on Wednesday citing ‘a breach of trust’. Prabhakaran’s sacking comes 14 months after his appointment to the high-profile job following Kushal Das’s resignation. However, AIFF did not mention what the breach of trust was that prompted the action.

Prabhakaran wrote a letter, in possession with India.com, to the AIFF Executive Board and mentioned that he used to receive outside pressure but stuck to the board’s policies and never interfered in any decision of the judicial bodies.

“I have worked with 100% honesty, and I have not made any decision that was bad for football in India, and it is the fact that I didn’t interfere in the decision of the Judicial Bodies for which I was pressurized,” read a part of Prabhakaran’s letter to the AIFF.

Prabhakaran also stated that he is a victim of a large conspiracy within the AIFF. “For the knowledge and information of each of you, I would like to reiterate that I am giving my best for the beautiful game without making any compromise, and I have always protected our institution and the game.

“I must say that there must be some conspiracy behind this decision, which I am not able to understand,” he said in the letter. “I must say, this is a totally irresponsible decision at a time when AIFF governance matter is still under discussion and scrutiny across.”

As per AIFF Constitution, it is the Executive Committee who can only dismiss or terminate the General Secretary. “This termination has no constitutional validity and approval of the Executive Committee,” he added.

🚨 AIFF PRESS RELEASE 🚨 The All India Football Federation hereby announces that the services of Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran have been terminated due to breach of trust with immediate effect as of November 7, 2023. The AIFF Deputy Secretary, Mr M Satyanarayan, will take charge as… — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) November 8, 2023

Earlier, Prabhkaran hinted that all is not well inside the AIFF quarters. “We have to remain true to our game and when we have the position of power and influence then our responsibility is far higher to do our work with sincerity and dedication without any personal interests,” Prabhkaran had posted on X (formerly Twitter) on November 6.

“Never allow personal interests to dominate the mind and decisions. Let’s focus on our mission to transform football and make India proud. There can’t be a bigger satisfaction in life than to see India shining on the pitch on a bigger stage,” he added.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey handed the termination to Prabhakaran. Before the AIFF job, Prabhakaran had served as the president of Football Delhi.

