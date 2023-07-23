AIFF Set To Send Its Chhetri-Led Senior National Team For Asiad If Ministry Gives Clearance

The national team under Croatian coach Igor Stimac has entered sub-100 club in FIFA ranking once again having won SAFF championship where it played against Lebanon and Kuwait.

“The current national team has seven U-23 first team players and since three over-age players are allowed, skipper Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan are all set to go for the Asian Games if they team gets permission,” a source privy to the development told PTI.

In fact, the AIFF has prepared a list of 50 under 23 players and forwarded it to the respective clubs. The idea, the sources said, is to raise another pool of under 23 players, who could be used for the AFC under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers and the King’s Cup in Thailand.