New Delhi, June 30 (IANS): An event of misconduct has been reported with the U-17 women's football team, who are currently on an exposure tour to Europe, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said in a statement on Thursday.

The AIFF did not reveal the name of the staff member who was responsible, but provisionally suspended the individual and started the further investigation.

The statement from an AIFF release was:

"An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women's team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival."

The staff member was with the team on their tour of Italy, but was not to be seen in any squad photos when the team touched down in Norway on Wednesday.

The young Indian team participated in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22 to 26, where they tasted defeat against superior opponents, such as Italy and Chile.

At this moment, they are preparing for the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 in Norway from July 1 to July 7. This will be the first time the India team would be participating in the NORDIC Tournament, according to an AIFF release.