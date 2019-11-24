The All Indian Federation’s (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Sunday suspended FC Goa players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous along with NorthEast United FC defender Kai Heerings for misconduct during the Indian Super League (ISL) match between the two sides on November 1 at Guwahati.

Seiminlen Doungel has been handed a suspension for three games which means that the striker, who has already served one as a result of a direct red card against NorthEast United FC, will miss out on FC Goa’s away trip to Mumbai City FC. Doungel will have to sit out the matches against Jamshedpur FC at home and Kerala Blasters away.

Hugo Boumous has been docked for two games and will be illegible to play in FC Goa’s next two games. Both Doungel and Boumous will be available for selection when FC Goa visit Hyderabad FC in ISL match number 35 on December 8.

Similarly, NorthEast United FC’s Kai Heerings will also serve a two-game suspension for his involvement in the misconduct. The Dutch defender will have to sit out the games against Mumbai City FC (home) and Jamshedpur FC (away).

Heerings will be available for selection next in NorthEast United FC’s home tie against ATK on December 7.

FC Goa are currently placed third in the points table with 8 points from 4 games, while NorthEast United occupy are a rung lower with the same number of points but a poor goal difference of 2 as compared to Goa’s 5. ATK lead the 10-team table with 9 points from 4 games.