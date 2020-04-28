It was on April 2, 2020 that All India Football Federation had kicked off the Fit With Indian Football campaign in a bid to inspire and promote fitness amongst fans with the entire country locked down as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Opportunity For Indian Football to Attract More Viewers in Absence of Live Sports: Bhaichung Bhutia

Over the course of the month, it has garnered 1.56 million impressions across social media platforms and has seen wide participation, both male and female, from across the nation and across all age groups.

The campaign videos have recorded a combined total of 431K video views – an average of 86.4K views per video, along with 187K engagements in all.

The initiative was spread across two-and-a-half weeks and featured the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Ashalata Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Jeje Lalpekhlua amongst others, showcasing and explaining exercises that one can execute at home with a football, and in the process, encouraging fans to do the same to stay fit, and healthy.

Director-General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandip Pradhan lauded the joint initiative of the All India Football Federation and SAI to use the period of the country-wide lockdown to hold a 13-day Online Coaching Refresher Course. The course, which got underway on Monday, April 20, will see as many as 20 different sessions being held, with the course coming to an end on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

“It has always been SAI’s effort to upgrade the knowledge base of coaches because every sport is evolving, and unless coaches are abreast with these changes they cannot impart the best training to athletes,” Pradhan said.

“I am very happy with the efforts put by AIFF to make the online session for football coaches a success. Football is evolving in India in a big way, and going forward SAI and AIFF will take up many such interesting projects together.”