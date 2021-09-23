New Delhi: Born in India, Pushkar Sharma has his eyes set to represent Kenya in the future. Inspired by Gautam Gambhir and having moved to Kenya to pursue his dream of playing international cricket, the former Mumbai Under-16 captain is one of the most promising upcoming left-handed batsmen in the Kenyan structure.Also Read - Pushkar Sharma's Valiant 144 Helps Ruaraka A Secure a Well-Earned Victory

India.com caught up with the promising left-hander where he spoke at length about his struggles, favourite cricketer and his daily routine. Below are the excerpts of the interview: Also Read - Pushkar Sharma Shines With New Endorsement Deal With 'Fast&Up'

Q) What made you choose cricket over other sports? Also Read - Leading Foodtech Company, Pintola Peanut Features Ex Mumbai Captain, Pushkar Sharma With His First Promotion Deal

A: My family loves to watch cricket and that is where my love for the game comes from. Ever since I was a kid, we used to watch cricket on the television. I loved watching Gautam Gambhir bat and wanted to emulate him as a kid.

Q) Tell us about your struggle?

A: One of it is that there is no fixed salary but yes I can say that cricket kisi ko bhuka nehi sulata, sirf khelte rho. (Cricket doesn’t let you sleep hungry, so keep playing). My family has been my biggest strength and they have supported me in my ups and downs.

Q) Reason behind getting settled in Kenya?

A: I lost my father in 2017 and ever since then I am the main source of income for my family. I got a good offer from Kenya and I decided to shift to Kenya. Playing for Kenya is my first goal.

Q) What is your daily routine? Who is your favourite cricketer?

A: I practice and exercise in the morning and evening. My favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni and I’ve learnt a lot from him. I am the captain of my team and therefore watching Dhoni closely over the years has helped me evolve as a captain as well.

(Written by Sunny Daud)