Ajinkya Rahane played the captain's knock to perfection on day three at MCG on Sunday against Australia to put India in total control of proceedings with a record-breaking century. Rahane remained unbeaten on 104* off 200 balls as India took an 82-run lead at stumps on Day 2.

During his brilliant knock, he went past regular skipper Virat Kohli in the list of highest run-getters by an Indian at MCG.

Kohli has scored 316 runs in three Tests at the iconic MCG at an average of 52.66. This includes one hundred and two fifties, while Rahane, now has 334 runs at the venue.

Not just this feat, Rahane bagged multiple feats during his classy 104* – an innings laced with 12 boundaries.

The 32-year old became the first touring batsman to score multiple centuries in Boxing Day Tests at the MCG. Rahane hit a fluent 147 during the 2014 Boxing Day Test at MCG.

He is now the 2nd Indian player to hit multiple tons in Test cricket at the MCG. Vinoo Mankad was the first Indian to do so having slammed two tons at MCG during the 1947-48 tour.

The standby skipper has also become the 2nd Indian captain to score a century in Tests at this venue. Former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was the first to have scored 116 during the 1999 Boxing Day Test.

After Rahane’s brilliance, Kohli also took to Twitter to praise his effort.

Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks👌@ajinkyarahane88 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 27, 2020

With a lead of 82, India will look to stretch the number and make it difficult for the hosts. Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja are currently in the middle and they have stitched a hundred-run stand.