After sharing pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and more recently Amitabh Bachchan, WWE star John Cena has posted an image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – who contracted the novel coronavirus and is admitted in a hospital in Mumbai.

Last week, four members of the Bachchan family tested positive for COVID-19 – Aishwarya and her daughter Aradhya are the latest. The mother-daughter duo – were on home quarantine since Sunday after testing positive. According to media reports, Aishwarya had a mild fever and was hence admitted to the hospital.

The Bachchan family is responding well to the treatment, according to a PTI report. “They all are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a source was quoted as saying by the news agency. Last week, the officials had also sanitised Bachchans’ residence and had declared it as containment zone.

Meanwhile, Cena is away from the ring for some time now as he has turned a full-time actor.

With the rise in the number of tests in the country, the number of positive cases has also increased and a total lockdown is already being contemplated by many state governments to keep the spread in check.