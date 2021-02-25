AJA vs LIL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Europa League

AFC Ajax vs Lille OSC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Europa League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match AJA vs LIL at Johan Cruijff Arena: In another exciting battle of Europa League this season, Lille OSC will take on AFC Ajax on Thursday night. The high-octane battle between AFC Ajax and Lille OSC will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena – February 25 in India. The Europa League AJA vs LIL will kick-off at 11:25 PM. Ajax have been on a magnificent run, registering 10 consecutive wins in their previous outings. Erik Ten Hag’s men last tasted a defeat in December in the Champions League and have been a solid team since then. Currently unbeaten in 15 games, the Dutch giants registered a narrow 2-1 win against Lille in the first leg of their Round of 32 clash. Lille, on the other hand, will walk into the contest brimming with confidence as they registered a 4-1 win against Lorient in their previous Ligue 1 outing. They have also impressed in the domestic league occupying the top spots and are fighting for a league title with teams like Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain in the mix. The Europa League live telecast will be available on Sony Sports network in India. The online live streaming of Europa League will be available online on the SonyLIV app and JIO TV for premium users. Also Read - FTH vs BEN Dream11 Team Hints, Fantasy Cricket Predictions FanCode ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 70: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Fateh CC vs Bengali CC at Montjuic Olympic Ground at 9 PM IST February 25 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The Europa League match between AFC Ajax and Lille OSC will start at 11:25 PM – February 25.

Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena.

AJA vs LIL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders: Sven Botman, Devyne Rensch, Jose Fonte, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Davy Klaassen, Luiz Araujo, David Neres, Renato Sanches

Forwards: Jonathan Bamba, Dusan Tadic

AJA vs LIL Predicted Playing XIs

AFC Ajax: Maarten Stekelenburg, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Devyne Rensch, Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvares, David Neres, Davy Klaassen, Antony, Dusan Tadic.

Lille OSC: Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Sven Botman, Jose Fonte, Benjamin Andre, Luiz Araujo, Renato Sanches, Jonathan David, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan Bamba.

AFC Ajax Key Players

Brian Brobbey

Maarten Stekelenburg

Dusan Tadic

Lille Key Players:

Yusuf Yazici

Jonathan Ikone

Timothy Weah

AJA vs LIL SQUADS

Lille OSC (LIL): Orestis Karnezis, Mike Maignan, Lucas Chevalier, Zeki Celik, Tiago Djaló, Sven Botman, José Fonte, Adama Soumaoro, Cheikh Niasse, Domagoj Bradaric, Nassim Innocenti, Jonathan Bamba, Xeka, Jonathan Ikoné, Eugenio Pizzuto, Renato Sanches, Benjamin André, Boubakary Soumare, Reinildo Mandava, Jonathan David, Luiz Araújo, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz, Isaac Lihadji, Timothy Weah, Jérémy Pied.

AFC Ajax (AJA): Maarten Stekelenburg, Kjell Scherpen, Andre Onana, Dominik Kotarski, Jurrien Timber, Perr Schuurs, Edson Álvarez, Noussair Mazraoui, Devyne Rensch, Daley Blind, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico, Sean Klaiber, Ryan Gravenberch, Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Zakaria Labyad, Mohammed Kudus, Kenneth Taylor, Davy Klaassen, David Neres, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Lassina Traore, Victor Jensen, Brian Brobbey, Antony.

