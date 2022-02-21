Kolkata: Once the India squad for the series against Sri Lanka was announced by the BCCI, the big talking points were senior Indian batters – Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara – as they were dropped. While most plaudits have reacted to whether they can make a comeback to the Test side or not, ex-India cricketer Ajay Jadeja has also weighed in on the topic. As per Jadeja, he believes Rahane and Pujara cannot make it back to the side.Also Read - India Vs Sri Lanka Match Preview: India T201 Squad, Predicted Playing 11, Lucknow Stadium Pitch Report And Weather Forecast

"Both are single-format players, and when you leave them out of that one format, I don't see them coming back. I hope I am wrong because these are stalwarts. They have played 80-90 Test matches. There is enough talent that is around. The next generation that has come has pushed them," he said on Cricbuzz.

He added: "It is a hard one. I don't think in Indian cricket, over a period of time, many people have had the opportunity to say goodbye the way they wanted. It has always been a sad story."

Earlier, Aakash Chopra reckoned that the duo won’t be making their comeback till 2023 as when a team leaves out his big players, there’s no chance that they will be bringing them back in 15 days.

“They will not come back this year, they can come back next year because this year all the series are in India except the one Test in England. So nothing is going to happen there. If you leave out such big players, you don’t bring them back in 15 days”, Chopra said.