Ajay Ratra, former India international, has completed an introductory level coaching programme with Cricket Australia during the coronavirus lockdown. With this Ratra, a wicketkeeper-batsman during his playing days, will be eligible for higher level courses.

"In 2017, BCCI and Cricket Australia had jointly conducted a course and it was about to expire. That was to be renewed and alongside that I thought to go with this Cricket Australia course. It was an online course with seven modules (covering all aspects of the game)," Ratra told PTI.

Ratra has worked with the India women cricket team in the past and was appointed the coach of Assam cricket team in August last year. He’s already a BCCI-certified level 2 coach and his target is to clear the level 3.

“When I cleared all of them, I received the certification on April 6. Now, I am eligible for Cricket Australia’s higher level courses. I plan to go for them but right now the priority is to clear Level 3 at BCCI,” the 38-year-old said.

Ratra played six Tests and 12 ODIs in 2002, scoring 253 runs including one century and taking 22 catches and effecting seven stumpings across formats.

“With Cricket Australia, what I found interesting in one of the modules was that they want the coaches to tell their players what to do but not how to do it. They want the players to figure out their own way and then coaches can help them further,” Ratra said.

He added, “The more we explore different cricketing cultures, the better it is for us as coaches. The BCCI has a very robust structure in place and that is why it keeps producing world-class players.”

Ratra has also worked at the National Cricket Academy including spending time with India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha during his rehabilitation in 2018.

Ratra is open to new opportunities despite the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus. “The stint with Assam was good. Don’t know what the future holds but I am very much open to working with international teams (be it a full member nation or associate member),” he said.