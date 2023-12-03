Home

Sports

Ajinkya Pawar Puts On a Superb Show as Tamil Thalaivas Register Win Against Dabang Delhi K.C.

Ajinkya Pawar Puts On a Superb Show as Tamil Thalaivas Register Win Against Dabang Delhi K.C.

Tamil Thalaivas’ star raider Ajinkya Pawar was on fire, as he went on to register a 21-point haul against the Dabang Delhi K.C. side on Sunday evening.

Tamil Thalaivas Register Win Against Dabang Delhi K.C. (Image: Twitter X)

Ahmedabad, 3rd December, 2023: Tamil Thalaivas’ star raider Ajinkya Pawar was on fire, as he went on to register a 21-point haul against the Dabang Delhi K.C. side on Sunday evening. The Tamil Thalaivas walked off the mat as the winners, with the score reading 42-31 in their favour.

Trending Now

The contest started off with both sides being watchful in the early minutes. The early exchanges saw both teams bag a couple of points each, with Ajinkya Pawar and Naveen Kumar getting their team off the mark. Neither side were ready to blink first, and the Tamil Thalaivas were looking very strong at the back. The trend continued well into the second phase of the first half, as the Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K.C. exchanging blows, and not allowing the opposition get a sizeable lead.

You may like to read

Ajinkya Pawar and Sahil Gulia took charge for the Tamil Thalaivas, while Naveen and Ashu Malik were pushing the envelope for the Dabang Delhi K.C. side. With the first half nearing the end, the Tamil Thalaivas landed an ALL OUT on Manjeet, and stormed into the lead. Dabang Delhi K.C. though were having none of that and went through the gears quickly, with Naveen registering a Super Raid. At half-time, the Tamil Thalaivas were 4 points ahead, with the contest well and truly on a knife edge.

Dabang Delhi K.C. needed to up the ante in the second half, and they gave it their all after the breather. Nonetheless, the Tamil Thalaivas were on a roll. Ajinkya Rawar registered his Super 10, and was ably aided by Narender and Himanshu, which helped them stretch the lead to a 6-point one, early in the second half. At this point, the Tamil Thalaivas were looking to build on their lead, and Ajinkya was marching on towards a 20-point haul.

In the final ten minutes, the game swung in favour of the Tamil Thalaivas, who were on fire in all departments on the day. Dabang Delhi K.C. left no stone unturned in the second half, however, there were a few instances where there was a slip between the cup and the lip, and the opponents made that count. Eventually, the men in yellow, the Tamil Thalaivas stormed over the line, winning the contest with relative ease.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.