Team India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and his wife Radhika Dhopavkar are expecting their first child. To reveal the details around the story, the middle-order batsman shared some beautiful pictures on his official Instagram handle. Both Ajinkya and Radhika had a grand Maharashtrian wedding in Mumbai in December 2014. Radhika is Rahane’s childhood sweetheart as their families shared the same neighbourhood when they were young. The love story which started right in their childhood is now on the verge of another beautiful chapter as the couple is set to enter parenthood.

Rahane, who is making a comeback to the Indian cricket team will be seen in the pristine whites during the upcoming tour to Caribbean islands. Team India is scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs, and two Test matches against Men in Maroon, beginning from August 3rd at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, in Florida. Earlier, reports in Pune Mirror state that the couple has been consulting a well-known doctor in Mulund and are ready to break the news anytime soon.

View this post on Instagram We’re adding a little more love to our family ❤️ A post shared by Radhika Rahane (@radhika_dhopavkar) on Jul 30, 2019 at 5:44am PDT



Despite an ordinary show in 2018 and a difficult county stint this year, the 31-year-old Rahane has recently received the backing of captain Virat Kohli, who reaffirmed that he thought of his colleague as a “solid player”. Speaking before leaving for the tour to Windies, Kohli expected Rahane to “come around” as he has “done the job under pressure”.

“Jinks [Rahane] has been a solid player for us through and through and that’s always been our communication,” Kohli said. “He is one of the most sorted guys. Really, really composed, reads the game well also, priceless fielder, we have all seen the impact he can make in Test cricket with his slip catching and everything. I think under pressure he has performed really well. The guy averages 43 (40.55) in Test cricket, it’s not like he is in the early 30s. I don’t think we should jump the gun on someone like Jinks because he has done the job for you under pressure.”

Rahane, averages over 40 in the longest format but has struggled to score runs consistently over the last couple of years. His average dropped from 34.62 in 2017 to 30.66 in 2018.