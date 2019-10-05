Ajinkya Rahane is the latest to join the list of cricketer fathers after his wife Radhika Dhopavkar gave birth to a baby girl. The Indian Test vice-captain woke up to the exciting news in Visakhapatnam where the team is currently engaged in the first Test against South Africa.

Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess 👸 are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2019

Rahane’s former India team-mate Harbhajan Singh broke the news on Twitter and congratulated the new father. “Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess ?? are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood,” Harbhajan wrote.

Ajinkya, who married his childhood friend Radhika 2014, first met in school and remained friends for quite some time before tying the knot.

Rahane join the likes of MS Dhoni, Harbhajan himself, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari among a few who have daughters.

Rahane, who was struggling in form last year, smashed a strokeful century in the Test series in West Indies after the World Cup. The Mumbai batsman did not make the World Cup, but his return to form does strengthen the top order with India expected to dominate the inaugural edition of World Test Championships.

Earlier, Radhika had posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram with an emotional message.

“Have more of milk and milk products. Don’t have that much coffee. And are you taking the supplements you need?,” Radhika wrote.

“Being pregnant means being ready for extra care and extra attention from just about everyone. And the flood of information can only make things confusing. I have found it helpful to stick to the basics and keep track of my daily nutrient intake. Among all nutrients, I got to know how adequate iodine is essential for an expecting mother as well as the baby since first 1000 days of life are considered to be the critical period for Brain development for which Iodine is an essential nutrient… Requesting all mothers @momspresso to pledge their support in raising awareness for #MissingI.”

Rahane added just 15 in the first innings at Vizag, but will keen on capitalising in the second dig.