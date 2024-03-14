Home

Ajinkya Rahane Claims ‘It is Always Team First’ For Him After Mumbai Beat Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy Final

Mumbai: It was not the easiest of wins for Mumbai as they were made to toil hard on the final day of the Ranji Trophy final in Wankhede on Thursday. Eventually, Mumbai held their nerves to clinch a win by 169 runs to lift their 42nd Ranji Trophy title. Following the win, captain Ajinkya Rahane lauded the Vidarbha side for putting up a brilliant fight.

“Before talking about us, I want to take a moment to appreciate Vidarbha. The way they showed fight throughout, it would have been very easy for them to give up. The way they have been playing for the last 7-8 years has been great to see,” Rahane said at the post-match presentation.

He then went onto admit that for him it is always team first and not individual milestones.

“Ups and downs as a part of the game, I never think about myself, it is always team first. I’m the happiest that we are champions despite me being the lowest run scorer for the team this year. This is a phase every player goes through, you need to keep working hard. Tonight, we celebrate. We enjoy the win because this has been a long, hard season,” Rahane added.

