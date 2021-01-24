Team India experienced batsman Ajinkya Rahane talked about the historic Test series win Down Under. Rahane took over the charge of the Indian team from the second Test as Virat Kohli left India on paternity leave after the opening game at Adelaide Oval. Also Read - T Natarajan Lauds Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Captaincy After Impressive Team India Debut in Australia, Recalls Emotional Moment

Rahane impressed everyone with his captaincy skills as many cricket critics hailed his fielding placements and bowling changes. The Mumbaikar also slammed a majestic century that led the fightback for India after the Adelaide humiliation. In the Boxing Day Test, Rahane played with grit and showed extreme resilience to score a century, as a result, India went on to win the game after that the Asian giants never looked back in the series.

Rahane led India to historic 2-1 series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 32-year-old talked about his Melbourne masterclass and said winning the series is the top priority for him rather than his own achievements.

“For me whenever I get runs and when we win. I think for me that is something really special. Winning the Test match and winning the series is the priority for me rather than my own achievements,” Rahane told Sports Today.

Meanwhile, after his 112 in the Boxing Day Test, Rahane had said his century at Lord’s during 2014 tour was his best.

However, the 32-year-old said he didn’t quite realise the value of his Melbourne effort that eventually became a building block for India’s 2-1 series win against Australia.

“But yes Melbourne Test hundred was really special. I said in Melbourne that my Lord’s hundred was special but many people told me that I think Melbourne hundred was better than my Lord’s hundred,” Rahane added.

“I did not know how to react to that. But now I realised, given the circumstances after the Adelaide Test match, Melbourne Test was really crucial for the series and yes I thought Melbourne innings was really special,” Rahane further said.

The next challenge for India will be the four-match Tests series against England at home which will commence from February 5 in Chennai. Several experienced players like Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya are included in the squad for first two Tests of the series.