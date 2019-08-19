Vice-captain of Indian test team Ajinkya Rahane scored some important runs in the warm-up match against West Indies A, ahead of the Test series which will start from Thursday. Rahane, who has not made an international century in more than two years, scored a gritty 54 in 162 balls on Monday.

Rahane and Hanuma Vihari resumed the third day’s play with India’s overnight score of 84/1. Day 2 had seen the Mumbai batsman opening the second innings after failing miserably in the first. Rahane managed only 20 during his 35-over stay and played more than 80 dot balls, a testimony to how hard he struggled.

However, he looked fresh and carried a positive intent on the third day and reached his half-century in a relatively shorter time. He looked settled when an unnecessary reverse sweep off a delivery from Akim Frazer got him dismissed.

Meanwhile, Vihari who had remained not out on 48 at the stumps of second day’s play went on to score 64 in 125 balls. He too was dismissed by the off-spinner Frazer. After Vihari and Rahane’s dismissal, India lost two quick wickets in the form of Rishab Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. Wriddhiiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin were at the crease when India declared with a score of 181/5. The West Indies A now need 305 to win.

The Indian bowlers shone on the second day as they had the A team of West Indies crumbling. After declaring at a score of 197/5, the bowlers bundled the home team for a meager 181in just 56 overs. Senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma bowled with fiery pace, while Kuldeep Yadav threw some serious challenges to Ravichandran Ashwin for the spinner’s spot.

Ishant returned with a figure of 3/21, while the left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep earned the figure of 3/35. Umesh Yadav, who has been left out from the top circle of Indian pacers in recent times, also starred with the red cherry as he too shared the spoils with other bowlers by taking 3 for 19.