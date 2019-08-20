India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed signs of form and hit timely centuries in the three-day practice match against West Indies A which ended in a draw. On Monday, Rahane scored a patient 54 from 162 balls as opener and Vihari played a 64-run knock from 125 deliveries as India declared their second innings at 185/5.

West Indies A, who were set an unattainable target of 305, batted out the final session on Day Three to end on 47/3 from 21 overs. For the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah, R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked one wicket each and dented the West Indies A top order. Earlier, resuming at 84/1, Rahane and Vihari put together 96 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed by Akim Frazer, who trapped him in front of the wickets in the 48th over.

And that will be it. The players shake hands and that is the end of the warm-up game against WI A. WI A 47/3 in the 2nd innings. 1 wicket each for Jadeja, Ashwin and Bumrah! Join us for the 1st Test soon #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) August 19, 2019

Eight overs later, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant got run out for 19 before Khary Pierre got rid of all-rounder Jadeja for 9. Rahane, who was leading India in the practice match in the absence of Virat Kohli who was rested after he took a hit to the thumb in the 3rd ODI, was then sent back by Frazer, who picked up his second wicket to reduce India to 162 for 5 in 61.4 overs.

Wriddhiman Saha (14) and Ashwin (10) then played out the rest of the overs before India declared at 188/5. India and West Indies will now begin their World Test Championship campaign in the first Test of the two-match series beginning Thursday.

Brief scores: Indians 297/5 dec & 188/5 dec (Vihari 64, Rahane 54; Akim Frazer 2/43) drew with West Indies A 181 and 47/3 (Jeremy Solozano 16, Brandon King 14; Ravindra Jadeja 1/3)