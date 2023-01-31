Top Recommended Stories
Ajinkya Rahane, India’s Test Specialist, Signs For Leicestershire For 2023 Season
Ajinkya Rahane is set to arrive in June following his IPL 2023 campaign with Chennai Super Kings.
New Delhi: India’s Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane has signed for Leicestershire County Cricket Club for the 2023 season, the club announced on Tuesday.
✍️ Leicestershire CCC is thrilled to confirm the signing of India star @ajinkyarahane88 for the 2023 season. 🇮🇳
The former @BCCI captain will join in June for 8 County Championship matches and the entirety of the One Day Cup. 🤩
Full story. 👇
— Leicestershire CCC 🏏 (@leicsccc) January 31, 2023
