Ajinkya Rahane, India’s Test Specialist, Signs For Leicestershire For 2023 Season

New Delhi: India’s Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane has signed for Leicestershire County Cricket Club for the 2023 season, the club announced on Tuesday.

✍️ Leicestershire CCC is thrilled to confirm the signing of India star @ajinkyarahane88 for the 2023 season. 🇮🇳

The former @BCCI captain will join in June for 8 County Championship matches and the entirety of the One Day Cup. 🤩

— Leicestershire CCC 🏏 (@leicsccc) January 31, 2023