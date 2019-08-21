After dominating the limited-overs leg on the Caribbean soil, India will look to kick-start their World Test Championship campaign on an emphatic note when they take on the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday (August 22). Apart from the beginning of a new Test tourney, the Antigua match will also witness a first-of-its-kind moment as the Indian players will take the field in their newly designed Test kit with their names and number written on the back.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli will be sporting number his favourite 18 on his back. The official handle of the Indian cricket team revealed the jersey numbers of the players through Instagram stories. Middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane will sport number 3 jersey, bowlers Mohammad Shami and Kuldeep Yadav will be having number 11 and 21 respectively behind their backs. Despite the criticism by some former greats around the new change in Test cricket, Indian team members welcomed the innovation and feel it will help the players to form a close bond or connect with the fans. From Cheteshwar Pujara to Rahane, KL Rahul to Jasprit Bumrah – all the players this trial should be made permanent in the most traditional form of the game.

VIDEO: Jersey Nos. – Yay or Nay? #TeamIndia share their views👌😎 Our boys will be seen in the new Test jerseys for the first time. How excited are they? – by @28anand #WIvIND Full Interview – 🎥 https://t.co/DkA168OAXf pic.twitter.com/vRiFywrGho — BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2019



Pujara said, “In a way it’s a good thing because when you look at the ODI or T20I format, the numbers and names were always there behind the back. Even as a player it gives you that extra motivation and gives you a great feeling to represent your nation at the highest level”.

While Test deputy Rahane feels, “When you see your name and number on your jersey, you get that special or a proud feeling. This move will definitely help to revive the dying reputation of Test cricket”.

Rahul, on the other hand, said: “This change will add a bit more fun and colour to Test cricket. This will also help the crowd to recognise their favourite player on the field. My family always had complaints in the past about it that they find it hard to recognise you without the number and name, so I am sure that complaint will get sorted with this change”.

Top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be sporting number 25, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be wearing number 8 jersey. Pacer Ishant Sharma will be sporting number 97, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant will don number 17. Rohit Sharma will sport number 45. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will don number 99 whereas Hanuma Vihari will sport number 44.

In the ongoing Ashes, players have been sporting numbered jerseys and this addition has been criticised by former players like Brett Lee, Shoaib Akhtar and Kevin Pietersen.

The decision to introduce numbered jerseys was taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make the game more appealing to the youth and this tradition will be followed throughout the World Test Championship.