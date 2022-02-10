Mumbai: More than a year after India’s historic success in Australia, then-captain Ajinkya Rahane – who was made the skipper of the side after Virat Kohli left following the Adelaide Test – has made a bold statement. While speaking on ‘Backstage With Boria’, Rahane admitted it is not is his nature to take the credit and stated that someone else took it.Also Read - IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Streaming: Date, Time And All You Need to Know

"I know what I've done in Australia series and that's not my nature to go out there and take credits. Yes, there were few decisions that I had taken, but someone else took the credit. Important was for me to win the series," he said.