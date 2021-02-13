Under fire Ajinkya Rahane bounced back to form with a brisk 67 off 149 balls against England in Chennai on the first day of the second Test on Saturday. While Rahane got a reprieve, thanks to a TV umpire howler – it was the middle-order batsman meditating in the middle and while going into bat that caught the attention of fans. Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Ton-up Rohit Sharma Stars as India Score 300/6 Against England on Day 1 at Chepauk

A couple of pictures surfaced on social space where Rahane cane be seen in the middle at the non-striker’s end with his eyes closed in the first picture. In the other picture, Rahane is about to walk into bat, but before that meditates. Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2021: TV Umpire Howler Denies Jack Leach Ajinkya Rahane's Wicket During 2nd Test, Poor Umpiring Stirs Controversy

Rahane’s act is already drawing reactions from netizens. Also Read - Live India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Day 1 Chennai: Rohit 161, Rahane 67; India 300/6 at Stumps vs England

It’s a common occurrence before and during a Ajinkya Rahane knock. Him in a brief state of deep meditation #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/pmLnyFsbGm — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) February 13, 2021

Apparently, this is something Rahane does often while playing the game.

Rahane walked into bat with the side in a spot of bother at 86 for three. The stylish right-hander looked positive as he played fluent drives and cut the ball well during his crucial 162-run stand with Rohit Sharma to get India’s innings back on track after early casualties.

India skipper Virat Kohli’s poor phase continued as he registered a rare duck. He was clean bowled by Moeen Ali and his stay lasted for five balls.

Opting to bat first, India got off to a woeful start as they lost young Shubman Gill for a duck in the second over of the game. Cheteshwar Puara then got in and rebuild with Rohit. The duo stitched an important 85-run stand before Pujara was dismissed by Jack Leach.

At stumps on day one, India are 300 for sic. Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel are in the middle and would continue the fight on day two.