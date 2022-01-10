Cape Town: After missing out on the second Test at Johannesburg due to an upper-back spasm, India’s regular captain Virat Kohli is all set to make a return to the side for the third and final Test at Cape Town. But, while Kohli is set to return – the question is – who would make way for him? Will it be Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari? Both players got among the runs during the second Test.Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid Missing; Ex-English Captain Alastair Cook Picks His All-Time XI

While Rahane smashed a fifty after perishing for a duck in the first essay, Vihari showed great temperament in the second innings as he batted with the tail.

This is going to be a difficult call for coach Rahul Dravid.

“Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit,” Dravid had said during a virtual press conference after the loss at Johannesburg.

Vihari could edge Rahane to the side purely because he can roll his arms as well. So, in case a bowler wants to rest, Vihari can chip in with overs. It would be interesting to see the playing XI that is fielded at the Newlands.

India Playing XI:

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane/Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj/ Ishant Sharma/ Umesh Yadav