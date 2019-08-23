All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja produced a gritty performance with the bat to help team India reach a commendable total of 297 against West Indies in the first innings of the first test at the Sabina Park in Jamaica, on Friday.

After a top-order debacle, Jadeja held the fort for India with Rishab Pant till the stumps of day one. However, Pant was out early on the second day for 24. He failed to read a delivery from Kemar Roach and edged it to second slip where the Windies captain Jason Holder grabbed it with ease.

That will be Lunch on Day 2. A gritty partnership between Ishant & Jadeja has taken #TeamIndia to 297. Jadeja 58. Join us for the post Lunch session in a bit #WIvIND. pic.twitter.com/1DeiuEH7Oh — BCCI (@BCCI) August 23, 2019

Crumbling at 2017/7, the Virat Kohli-led side were heading towards a small total when Ishant Sharma joined Jadeja. The duo went on to add a solid partnership of 60 to take India out of the trouble. Sharma showed intent with the bat as he saved his wicket from the other end while Jadea scored the bulk of the runs. But the party ended at 267 when Ishant Sharma got out for 19 and Mohammed Shami was dismissed in the very first delivery by Roston Chase.

Understanding the need, Jadeja opened his arms and reached his 11th Test 50. He hit a six in the very next ball, the first of the innings. However, he failed to take his team past the 300-mark as he could not keep down a sharp bouncer from Holder and edged it in the air. West Indies keeper Shai Hope did not make any mistake and gloved it to perfection to curtail India’s innings at 297.

Day one had seen a massive failure from India’s top order. Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli failed to reach the double-figure. India were reduced to 25/3 at one point. Ajinkya Rahane and KL Rahul steadied the ship for the team to some extent as they staged a partnership of 67 runs.

After Rahul got out at 44, the Indian vice-captain was a part of another partnership of 83 with Hanuma Vihari. Rahane scored 81 in his stay of 161 deliveries and is the highest scorer for India in the first innings. Vihari was also solid during his stay of 56 balls where he managed 31.