Ajinkya Rahane reveals how he saved Yashasvi Jaiswal from costly four-match ban during latter’s early days

Jaiswal may not have been happy with Rahane's decision at the time, but it was an important lesson for the young cricketer. Here's what happened

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India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the ODI series against Afghanistan in Mohali, Punjab, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Ajinkya Rahane, who recently retired from international cricket, has revealed how he helped his Mumbai junior and left-hand sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal avoid a four-match ban during the 2022 Duleep Trophy. Rahane was leading West Zone at the time and he had to take a tough decision after Jaiswal crossed the line during a heated exchange with an opposition batter.

The incident took place during the final between West Zone and South Zone. Jaiswal was involved in a verbal battle with South Zone’s Ravi Teja. The two players had already exchanged words earlier in the innings, with Rahane and the umpires stepping in to calm things down.

However, the situation became heated again later in the innings. Rahane decided that enough was enough and took Jaiswal off the field.

It was not an easy call for Rahane, especially because Jaiswal was one of the key players in his team. But the former India captain felt that the young batter had crossed the line and needed to be taken away from the situation.

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Rahane later learned just how serious the situation could have become. He said the match referee had initially planned to hand Jaiswal a four-match ban for his conduct.

“I took this call instinctively to send him out of the pitch and the match referee had told me that he was going to hand Jaiswal a four-match ban,” Rahane recalled.

The decision to remove Jaiswal from the field changed the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings. Instead of receiving a four-match ban, Jaiswal was fined around 15-20 per cent of his match fee.

Rahane explained that even the match referee was surprised by his decision to send Jaiswal off the field. However, the move helped avoid a much bigger punishment.

Jaiswal may not have been happy with Rahane’s decision at the time, but it was an important lesson for the young cricketer. Rahane said players can sledge and compete hard, but there is a limit that should not be crossed.

The incident did not affect Jaiswal’s performance in the match. He went on to produce one of the best innings of his young career, scoring a huge 265 in the second innings for West Zone.

Jaiswal has since gone on to establish himself as one of India’s leading Test batters. His rise from domestic cricket to the international stage has been rapid and he is now a regular member of India’s Test side.

The 24-year-old has scored 2535 runs in the longest format, 285 in one-days and 723 in the shortest form. He will soon be in action during India’s upcoming two-match Test series in Sri Lanka.