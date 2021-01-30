Ajinkya Rahane recently revealed why he did not cut the kangaroo cake on returning victorious from Australia. Rahane – who led the side to an emphatic series win – reckoned one should respect their opponent despite the result. Rahane revealed this during a conversation with commentator Harsha Bhogle. Also Read - India vs England: Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal - Who Should Partner Rohit Sharma as Opener in Chennai Test?

“Kangaroo is their national animal. I don’t want to do that. You give your opposition respect, you treat them well even if you win or even if you create history. You have to have respect for your opponent and other countries. That is why I took the decision against cutting the cake with a kangaroo on it,” Rahane told Bhogle. Also Read - India vs England 2021 Tests: Joe Root-Led Side Will be Buoyed by Ravindra Jadeja's Absence - Mark Butcher

Bhogle also asked him if was tired after the grueling and absorbing tour, to which Rahane said, “Yes, but in a good way.” Also Read - Kieron Pollard Dead? Fake Video on Youtube Goes Viral of Car Accident Making False Claims About West Indies Cricketer

Always wanted to ask @ajinkyarahane88 about the cake he was offered with a kangaroo on it and why he refused to cut it. The small things that tell you more about a person. More of this conversation on his FB page. pic.twitter.com/YZwwQKlFJq — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 30, 2021

Rahane played a pivotal role in helping India win the series. Asked to lead after regular skipper Virat Kohli left for India after the Adelaide Test – where India was shot out for 36. In the second Test, Rahane led from the front and hit a brilliant century to help India win the Boxing Day Test and level the series.

His leadership skills throughout the series were lauded by experts and fans as he led a depleted unit to a historic win. What made the win special was that India was playing with an inexperienced side as most of their big players were injured.

India will soon take on England in a full-fledged series starting with the first Test on February 5.