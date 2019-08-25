Ajinkya Rahane extended his fine run in Antigua to a century in the second innings, after a defiant 81 in the first, on the fourth day of the first Test against West Indies. With this hundred Rahane has taken his tally of the century to 10 in red-ball cricket and it took him 30 long innings after his ninth. Also, India declared their second innings soon after to set the home team a target of 418.

Coming into bat when Inda were 81/3, he laid a solid foundation to his innings. Partnering Virat Kohli for a century-stand, he made sure that India don’t lose any wicket in the final session of day 3. The fourth day saw the Indian skipper got out in the first ball he faced. However, Rahane showed the same intensity as he did the last day and went on about his business. Joined by Vihari, he continued to increase India’s lead and became a part of another solid partnership.

It has been a solid batting effort from these two – Rahane (102) & Vihari (93). #TeamIndia set a target of 419 for West Indies 💪💪 #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/jKfgvLG8Gf — BCCI (@BCCI) August 25, 2019

Rahane reached his century in the 235th delivery that he faced. As he guided a ball towards his lef and ran for a single a sigh of relief was heaved by the Indian vice-captain. No celebration followed whatsoever, instead, everyone saw Rahane taking his moment and sit on the ground with his head bowed. The century took a long time coming, 17 Test matches to be precise, and the Mumbai-cricketer took all the time to sink it in himself.

However, he could not continue further as he headed towards pavilion right after completing his 10th Test ton. Roston Chase lured Rahane by bowling a lofted delivery which the batsman tried to flick towards the on-side. But he missed the pace of the ball and it took his top-edge of his bat to fly towards the short extra-cover for John Campbell to grab it at the second attempt.

On the other hand, Hanuma Vihari missed the opportunity to score his maiden Test century after he was dismissed by West Indies skipper Jason Holder. It was a slow-short delivery going towards leg side which Vihari failed to pull. The ball kissed his bat to take the edge and sat safely in the gloves of wicket-keeper Shai Hope.

The Indian batting could not produce any further headline as Rishabh Pant extended his dismal run to another innings. He got out, yet again, trying to play an unnecessary big shot off a Roston Chase-delivery. Jadeja took the middle only to see Vihari get out in the very next over and the Indian captain declaring the innings at 343/7.