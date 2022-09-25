Coimbatore, Sep 25: In a rare act, West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane ordered his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for disciplinary reasons, setting an example on the fifth day of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone here.Also Read - NZ A Series: Panchal Likely to lead in 'Tests', Rahane To Play Duleep Trophy

The 20-year-old Jaiswal had a great time with the bat, smashing a brilliant double century to set up a big win for West Zone in the summit showdown. Also Read - Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup to Return in BCCI Domestic Calendar: Report

Ajinkya Rahane Send Yashasvi Jaiswal Off The Field For Sledging#Duleeptrophyfinal pic.twitter.com/xZycGvcyOE — Cric (@Ld30972553) September 25, 2022



However, the same cannot be said of his time on the field as he found himself at the centre of controversy on Sunday. He was asked by his captain Rahane to leave the field for going overboard with sledging against South Zone batter Ravi Teja. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Posts Special Birthday Message For 'Underrated' Ajinkya Rahane

Batter Ravi Teja was having some issues with Yashasvi Jaiswal, so after warning him first and seeing it still happen, Captain Ajinkya Rahane tells his own teammate to leave the field!pic.twitter.com/R1sPozKFjF — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 25, 2022

During the 50th over of South Zone’s second innings, Jaiswal was seen having a go at T Ravi Teja, resulting in a heated argument between the two. The umpires quickly intervened to calm the situation. Rahane was seen trying to calm down Jaiswal and was also having a long chat with him. After showing a lot of emotions, Jaiswal finally nodded his head in agreement. But he was also seen pointing his fingers towards Teja.

After the over ended, Rahane had a word with Teja too. In the middle of the 54th over, Rahane had a word with Jaiswal yet again, who was still chirping when Teja was at the crease and got a stern warning from the skipper.

But in the middle of the 57th over, the umpires were having a word with Rahane regarding Jaiswal’s constant chirping when Teja was at the crease. Jaiswal was then asked to leave the field by Rahane after two warnings from the skipper.

As Jaiswal walked off quite reluctantly, Rahane didn’t look too pleased with the youngster and then had a word with team-mate Shreyas Iyer. In place of Jaiswal, Satyajeet Bachhav came on the field as a substitute fielder. After the 64th over ended, Jaiswal was back on the field.

After West Zone won the 2022 Duleep Trophy final by 294 runs to bag its 19th title in the history of the competition, Jaiswal, who was named Player of the Match, said about the incident, “Whatever a senior like Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) says, I take that seriously and try to follow his instructions.”

Asked about the whole scenes on the field, Rahane explained, “No matter what, you have to respect opponents, umpires and match officials. That’s the way you play cricket. Some situations require a certain kind of treatment. That situation had to be dealt with in that fashion, I think it was the right call.”

After the match ended, Jaiswal got some words of wisdom from match referee Narayanankutty, which will go as valuable lessons for the talented youngster in future.

(With Agency Inputs)