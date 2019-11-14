The Indian Premier League trade window for IPL 2020 comes to a close today and as expected, teams will be jostling to get their best trades. Delhi Capitals, who let let go of Trent Boult yesterday, is learnt to have acquired the services of Ajinkya Rahane,who will be leaving the Rajasthan Royals franchise after nine seasons wit the franchise. He played two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiants, when Rajasthan Royals were debarred from playing in the IPL from 2014-16.

As per a report in the Hindustan Times, Delhi are set to trade two players for the Indian Test vice-captain.

Rahane, former captain of Rajasthan Royals, was sacked from the position mid-way last season with Steve Smith taking over the reigns. Rahane has played 140 IPL matches scoring 3820 at healthy strike-rate of 121.92 and an average of 32.93.

Rahane will be joining the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari in the Delhi batting line-up. However, With Rahane coming in it could mean Vihari may been shown the door or he could be one of the two players to be traded to Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier, Ankit Rajpoot and Trent Boult on Wednesday joined the list of players who were traded ahead of the upcoming IPL auction. While Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) traded right-arm pacer Rajpoot to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC) traded the New Zealand left-arm pacer Boult to the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Delhi has also acquired the services of Ravichandran Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab, while letting go of Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians.